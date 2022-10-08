Bullish Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) insiders filled their treasuries with US$33m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Barrick Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Dennis Bristow for CA$5.9m worth of shares, at about CA$29.66 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$21.28). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.19m shares for CA$33m. But they sold 237.57k shares for CA$7.3m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Barrick Gold insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Barrick Gold insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about CA$237m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Barrick Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Barrick Gold shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Barrick Gold insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Barrick Gold and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

