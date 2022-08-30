Bullish Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.0m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bastion Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Levi Mochkin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.12. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Bastion Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bastion Minerals insiders own about AU$3.5m worth of shares. That equates to 40% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bastion Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Bastion Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Bastion Minerals (of which 4 are concerning!) you should know about.

