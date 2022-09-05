Bullish Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) insiders filled their treasuries with US$658k worth of stock over last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:BHLB) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jeffrey Kip bought US$292k worth of shares at a price of US$29.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$27.95). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Berkshire Hills Bancorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.0% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Berkshire Hills Bancorp Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Berkshire Hills Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

