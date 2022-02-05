Bullish BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) insiders were rewarded last week as their US$995k investment inflated to US$1.1m

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 10%, resulting in a US$14m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$995k worth of stock is now worth US$1.1m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

BGSF Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Douglas Hailey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$342k worth of shares at a price of US$13.70 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.21. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

BGSF insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at BGSF Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at BGSF. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$702k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of BGSF

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BGSF insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 7.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The BGSF Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in BGSF shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in BGSF.

