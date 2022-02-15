Bullish Bitcoin Chart May Point to Move Toward $53,000
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is forming a technical pattern that suggests a brighter period lies ahead for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. The pattern, a so-called reverse head and shoulders, is often viewed as signaling a flip in a downtrend. The study suggests that a target of about $53,000 would come into play for the token -- which is up some 3% on Tuesday -- if it breaks the neckline of the reverse head and shoulders at about $44,600.
