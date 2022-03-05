Bullish Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR) insiders filled their treasuries with US$960k worth of stock over last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bluestone Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Jack O. Lundin bought CA$317k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.60 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$2.11. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 628.43k shares worth CA$960k. On the other hand they divested 100.00k shares, for CA$156k. Overall, Bluestone Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Bluestone Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Bluestone Resources insiders have about 1.3% of the stock, worth approximately CA$4.3m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bluestone Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Bluestone Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Bluestone Resources insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Bluestone Resources has 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

