Bullish The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) insiders filled their treasuries with US$5.3m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boeing

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President David Calhoun bought US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$160 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$189. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Boeing insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Boeing Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Boeing. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$4.2m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Boeing Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Boeing insiders own about US$64m worth of shares. That equates to 0.06% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Boeing Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Boeing we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Boeing you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

