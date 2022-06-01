Bullish Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$15m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cellebrite DI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Adam Clammer for US$7.5m worth of shares, at about US$10.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.82). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Cellebrite DI insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.1% of Cellebrite DI shares, worth about US$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cellebrite DI Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cellebrite DI shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Cellebrite DI insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Cellebrite DI (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

