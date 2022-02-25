Bullish Commodity Bets Jumped Ahead of Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds’ bullish bets on commodities reached their highest level in six months before Russia invaded Ukraine, data released Friday show.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net-long positions on 20 energy, metal and crop commodities rose 4.3% to the highest since early August in the week ended Tuesday, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trade Commission data compiled by Bloomberg. Investors added wagers on further price gains for raw materials including natural gas, corn, soybean and platinum, while cutting those for crude and copper.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, comprised of 23 energy, raw-material and crop futures, reached an all-time-high Thursday after the attacks in Ukraine intensified concerns about supplies that were already tight.

The gauge has doubled since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, helping fuel the highest inflation in decades across the globe.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.