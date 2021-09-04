Bullish Crypto Exchange Allegedly Funded by ‘Price Pump’ Scheme

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The billionaire-backed crypto exchange, Bullish, faces scrutiny after new reports reveal an alleged ‘price pump’ scheme.

In 2019 Block.one received an SEC fine as a consequence for not registering an ICO for EOS. Initial sales for EOS over the first 11 months raised over $4 billion, which made it one of the largest to date. A sale this large naturally raised many eyebrows in the crypto community.

Block.one is a software developing firm. A slew of billionaires and big names in the industry are the funders of the company. This includes the likes of Peter Thiel, hedge fund moguls Alan Howard and Louis Bacon, and entrepreneur Christian Angermayer. Its mission as a company was initially for the development of innovative tools for blockchain adoption.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Solana hits all time-high, Ether rises above $4,000 on path back to record for the crypto

    The price rallies of ether and solan were partly driven by the explosive growth of decentralized finance protocols and nonfungible tokens.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Tesla stock is worth $3,000: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with noted investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest about her top investment ideas. Wood continues to be very bullish on the outlook for Tesla.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Here's the Biotech Pfizer Should Consider Acquiring Next

    Kudos to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for its decision to acquire Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL). The small biotech's cancer pipeline is a great fit for Pfizer. Trillium's candidates could begin contributing to Pfizer's growth in the second half of the decade, just when the big drugmaker will need a boost due to patent expirations for several of its top drugs.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Fell 15.9% in August (and Another 11% So Far This Month)

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) plunged 15.9% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lucid Group was not alone, though, as several EV stocks saw some correction last month. Most EV stocks have lately seen some correction, attributed to quite a few factors.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • 3 Offbeat Cannabis Stocks Investors Should Consider

    Because the potential of the marijuana industry is so enormous, it's easy to get blinded by the largest players in the space thinking they will command the field and generate the best returns. Enterprising investors might want to take a different tack, looking beyond the big names for the best growth opportunities. Precisely because the cannabis industry is so wide open at the moment, today's big deals could be tomorrow's has-beens, and MariMed (OTC: MRMD), Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF), and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) could be the real cannabis winners.

  • The biggest DeFi exchange is being investigated by the SEC, report says

    "These platforms - whether in the decentralized or centralized finance space - are implicated by the securities laws," SEC chief Gary Gensler said.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Online retail had a surprisingly difficult month in August as consumers got out of the house and went shopping in local stores instead. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), for example, enjoyed revenue growth of 27% in the period compared to a year ago, but that was down from about 44% in the first quarter, and it forecast third-quarter growth would be around 13% at the midpoint of management's guidance range. If mighty Amazon is seeing its growth slow, what hope do other internet retailers have?

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Each of them is a leader in a rapidly growing market.