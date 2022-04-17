Bullish CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) insiders filled their treasuries with US$651k worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CTO Realty Growth

The President, John Albright, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$425k worth of shares at a price of US$54.23 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$65.18, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.4% of John Albright's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Albright.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$651k for 12.22k shares. On the other hand they divested 7.88k shares, for US$425k. In total, CTO Realty Growth insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of CTO Realty Growth

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CTO Realty Growth insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CTO Realty Growth Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in CTO Realty Growth and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CTO Realty Growth. For example, CTO Realty Growth has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

