Bullish The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) insiders filled their treasuries with US$1.1m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Descartes Systems Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Allan Brett for CA$879k worth of shares, at about CA$87.89 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$91.16. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Descartes Systems Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Descartes Systems Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Descartes Systems Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Descartes Systems Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director Sandra Hanington spent CA$150k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Descartes Systems Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares, worth about CA$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Descartes Systems Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Descartes Systems Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Descartes Systems Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

