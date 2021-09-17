Bullish DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.9m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

DGO Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Thomas Klinger for AU$1.7m worth of shares, at about AU$3.45 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.83. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 557.25k shares worth AU$1.9m. But insiders sold 100.00k shares worth AU$345k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by DGO Gold insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of DGO Gold

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. DGO Gold insiders own about AU$71m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DGO Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded DGO Gold shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think DGO Gold insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in DGO Gold.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

