Bullish Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£525k worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Duke Royalty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Charles Cannon-Brookes for UK£350k worth of shares, at about UK£0.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Duke Royalty insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Duke Royalty insiders have about 2.8% of the stock, worth approximately UK£3.7m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Duke Royalty Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Duke Royalty insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Duke Royalty insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Duke Royalty (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

