Bullish Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) insiders filled their treasuries with US$4.5m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Equinox Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Ross Beaty bought CA$2.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$7.81 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$10.76. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 600.07k shares for CA$4.5m. But they sold 110.94k shares for CA$956k. Overall, Equinox Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Equinox Gold Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Equinox Gold. In total, two insiders bought CA$2.1m worth of shares in that time. But insiders only sold shares worth CA$290k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Equinox Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Equinox Gold insiders own 8.4% of the company, currently worth about CA$272m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Equinox Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Equinox Gold. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Equinox Gold. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Equinox Gold (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

