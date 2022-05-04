Bullish Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$2.1m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Finbar Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by COO & Executive Director Ronald Chan for AU$1.3m worth of shares, at about AU$0.84 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.78). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Finbar Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Finbar Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Finbar Group. COO & Executive Director Ronald Chan shelled out AU$15k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Finbar Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Finbar Group insiders own about AU$49m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Finbar Group Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Finbar Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Finbar Group and we suggest you have a look.

