Bullish Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$810k worth of stock over last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Glacier Media Inc.'s (TSE:GVC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Glacier Media

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Geoffrey Scott for CA$370k worth of shares, at about CA$0.37 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Glacier Media insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Glacier Media

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Glacier Media insiders own about CA$3.4m worth of shares (which is 7.1% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Glacier Media Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Glacier Media insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Glacier Media insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Glacier Media. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Glacier Media (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

