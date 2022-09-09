Bullish Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$778k worth of stock over last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The Executive VP Lawrence Clarfield made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$350k worth of shares at a price of CA$96.04 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$73.58. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$304k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$13m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

