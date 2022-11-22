Bullish Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) insiders filled their treasuries with US$541k worth of stock over last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Great Elm Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director David Matter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$410k worth of shares at a price of US$2.44 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.06. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Great Elm Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Great Elm Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Great Elm Group insiders own about US$6.4m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Great Elm Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Great Elm Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Great Elm Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Great Elm Group. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Great Elm Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

