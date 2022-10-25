Bullish Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$3.7m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Harvey Norman Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Gerald Harvey for AU$3.4m worth of shares, at about AU$5.17 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$4.05. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Harvey Norman Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Harvey Norman Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Harvey Norman Holdings insiders own about AU$2.1b worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harvey Norman Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Harvey Norman Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Harvey Norman Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Harvey Norman Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

