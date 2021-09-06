Bullish Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.0m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harvey Norman Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Gerald Harvey for AU$1.0m worth of shares, at about AU$4.45 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$5.25. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Harvey Norman Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Harvey Norman Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Harvey Norman Holdings insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about AU$2.7b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harvey Norman Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Harvey Norman Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Harvey Norman Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Harvey Norman Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

