Bullish Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$2.3m worth of stock over last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Healthia

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Glen Richards for AU$2.1m worth of shares, at about AU$1.80 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.48 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.25m shares worth AU$2.3m. On the other hand they divested 27.09k shares, for AU$52k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Healthia insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Healthia Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Healthia, over the last three months. Director of Podiatry & Executive Director Darren Stewart sold AU$52k worth of shares in that time. But at least we saw AU$36k worth of buying. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Does Healthia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 25% of Healthia shares, worth about AU$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Healthia Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Healthia and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Healthia has 5 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

