Bullish Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$843k worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heavy Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Kenneth Hall bought AU$761k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.15). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.49m shares worth AU$843k. On the other hand they divested 168.93k shares, for AU$36k. In total, Heavy Minerals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Heavy Minerals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Heavy Minerals. Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman Christopher Schofield shelled out AU$52k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Heavy Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Heavy Minerals insiders own about AU$4.2m worth of shares (which is 51% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Heavy Minerals Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Heavy Minerals insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Heavy Minerals (4 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

