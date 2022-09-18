Bullish Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$645k bet

Insiders who bought US$645k worth of Hibbett, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock at an average buy price of US$70.89 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 9.0% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$535k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Hibbett Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Michael Longo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$350k worth of shares at a price of US$70.08 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$58.81). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Hibbett insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hibbett insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 2.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hibbett Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hibbett shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Hibbett and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hibbett (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

