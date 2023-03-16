Bullish HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.9m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

HomeStreet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Mark Patterson for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$39.46 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$20.53). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While HomeStreet insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does HomeStreet Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that HomeStreet insiders own 5.4% of the company, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The HomeStreet Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded HomeStreet shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in HomeStreet and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HomeStreet. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for HomeStreet (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

