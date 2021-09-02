Bullish insiders at Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) loaded up on US$4.5m of stock earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Agree Realty

Agree Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Rakolta bought US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$64.22 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$74.70. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Agree Realty insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Agree Realty

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Agree Realty insiders own 2.0% of the company, currently worth about US$105m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Agree Realty Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Agree Realty insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Agree Realty insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agree Realty. For example, Agree Realty has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as Microchip Industry Continues to Thrive

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

    Jason Hawthorne (Align Technology): There's a simple reason I think Align Technology, a maker of clear teeth-straightening systems, could double your money in the next five years: The company is growing into an enormous market, and Wall Street can't seem to keep up. Doing the math, investors can see for themselves that Wall Street is still underestimating the company.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. salesforce.com The Trade: sale

  • 5 Stocks to Play Strength in the Semiconductor Industry

    The Analog/Mixed Signal Semiconductor industry is one of the most attractive segments of the market where secular growth drivers are huge and deep. MXL, MTSI, MCHP, NXPI and ON are looking good now.

  • Create Your Own Stimulus Check with These 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks

    The COVID-19 recession was surprisingly mild. The sharp initial downturn officially lasted only two months, and many workers emerged with more money and better job prospects than ever before. For a comparison, the Great Recession lasted 18 months.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."