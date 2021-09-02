Bullish insiders at Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) loaded up on US$4.5m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Agree Realty

Agree Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Rakolta bought US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$64.22 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$74.70. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Agree Realty insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Agree Realty

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Agree Realty insiders own 2.0% of the company, currently worth about US$105m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Agree Realty Insider Transactions Indicate?

Story continues

The fact that there have been no Agree Realty insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Agree Realty insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agree Realty. For example, Agree Realty has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.