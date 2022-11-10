Bullish insiders at Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) loaded up on CA$922k of stock earlier this year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Altus Group Limited's (TSE:AIF) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altus Group

The insider, Edward Orlik, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$350k worth of shares at a price of CA$70.00 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is CA$47.64. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 18.28k shares worth CA$922k. On the other hand they divested 10.14k shares, for CA$580k. Overall, Altus Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Altus Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Altus Group. Specifically, Chief Financial Officer Angelo Bartolini ditched CA$187k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Altus Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$4.9m worth of Altus Group stock, about 0.2% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Altus Group Tell Us?

An insider sold Altus Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Altus Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

