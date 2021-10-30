Bullish insiders at American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) loaded up on US$12m of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for American Homes 4 Rent

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Homes 4 Rent

The insider B. Hughes made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.9m worth of shares at a price of US$29.11 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$40.60), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 413.33k shares for US$12m. On the other hand they divested 288.20k shares, for US$8.9m. In total, American Homes 4 Rent insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

American Homes 4 Rent Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of American Homes 4 Rent shares over the last three months. We note Chief Financial Officer Christopher Lau cashed in US$317k worth of shares. On the other hand we note insider Anita Mayala-Mcintyre bought US$50k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Story continues

Does American Homes 4 Rent Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Homes 4 Rent insiders own 7.4% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Homes 4 Rent Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of American Homes 4 Rent stock, than buying, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for American Homes 4 Rent (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: American Homes 4 Rent may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.