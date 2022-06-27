Bullish insiders at Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSE:ASCU) loaded up on US$2.3m of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSE:ASCU) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arizona Sonoran Copper

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President George Ogilvie for CA$2.1m worth of shares, at about CA$2.45 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Arizona Sonoran Copper insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have Arizona Sonoran Copper Insiders Traded Recently?

CFO & VP of Finance Nicholas Nikolakakis bought just CA$4.9k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership of Arizona Sonoran Copper

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Arizona Sonoran Copper insiders have about 2.8% of the stock, worth approximately CA$4.3m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Arizona Sonoran Copper Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Arizona Sonoran Copper insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arizona Sonoran Copper. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Arizona Sonoran Copper (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

