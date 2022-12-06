Bullish insiders at Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) loaded up on US$976k of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ascent Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Henry Guy bought US$793k worth of shares at a price of US$14.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$11.30 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Ascent Industries insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Ascent Industries Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Ascent Industries. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$89k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Ascent Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Ascent Industries insiders own 8.1% of the company, worth about US$9.4m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ascent Industries Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Ascent Industries insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Ascent Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

