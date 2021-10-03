Bullish insiders at Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) loaded up on US$554k of stock earlier this year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bankwell Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director & Corporate Secretary, Todd Lampert, for US$161k worth of shares, at about US$27.10 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.31). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of Todd Lampert's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 23.62k shares for US$554k. But they sold 8.62k shares for US$216k. In total, Bankwell Financial Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Bankwell Financial Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Bankwell Financial Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, six insiders shelled out US$87k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bankwell Financial Group insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bankwell Financial Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bankwell Financial Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bankwell Financial Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

