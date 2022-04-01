Bullish insiders at Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) loaded up on US$850k of stock earlier this year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bankwell Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer Matthew McNeill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$344k worth of shares at a price of US$31.12 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$33.83. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 27.55k shares for US$850k. But they sold 1.28k shares for US$40k. Overall, Bankwell Financial Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Bankwell Financial Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Bankwell Financial Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, seven insiders shelled out US$111k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bankwell Financial Group insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bankwell Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bankwell Financial Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bankwell Financial Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

