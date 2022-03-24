Bullish insiders bet AU$1.2m on Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Bastion Minerals

Bastion Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Levi Mochkin for AU$1.0m worth of shares, at about AU$0.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.16). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Bastion Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Bastion Minerals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Bastion Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 35% of Bastion Minerals shares, worth about AU$4.7m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Bastion Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bastion Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Bastion Minerals and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Bastion Minerals (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Bastion Minerals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.