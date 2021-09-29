Bullish insiders bet AU$1.0m on Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Vango Mining Limited's (ASX:VAN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Vango Mining

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vango Mining

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Yanchao Guo for AU$359k worth of shares, at about AU$0.066 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.064 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Vango Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Vango Mining is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Vango Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Vango Mining insiders own 51% of the company, worth about AU$36m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vango Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Vango Mining insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Vango Mining (3 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Three companies that have been kicking butt for more than a decade are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN). Robotic surgery has come a long way since Intuitive Surgical introduced its first da Vinci machine in 1998.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Worried About a Fourth-Quarter Stock Market Crash? Make This Important Move Now

    Last week was a wild one for investors, and as we approach the latter part of 2021, a lot of people may be worried about a near-term stock market crash. The reality is that it's impossible to predict when our next downturn will occur.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Think the U.S. Stock Market is the Biggest Market in the World? — You'd be Wrong, and a There is a New Way to Trade It

    Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash Think that the United States stock market is the largest and most liquid market in the world? Not by a long shot. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the biggest and most actively traded market in the world. In 2020, the dollar value amount of U.S. treasuries traded reached an average of over $600 billion per day, handily beating the U.S. stock market figure of an average of $450 billion traded per day — no small feat. Until recently, most U.S. Treasury issued or based p