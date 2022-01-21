Bullish insiders bet AU$2.3m on Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Service Stream

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Thomas Coen bought AU$1.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.90 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.82. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Service Stream insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Service Stream

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 12% of Service Stream shares, worth about AU$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Service Stream Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Service Stream shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Service Stream and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Service Stream.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

