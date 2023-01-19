Bullish insiders bet AU$3.8m on Wotso Property (ASX:WOT)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Wotso Property Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider J. R. Tresidder bought AU$1.8m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.32 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$1.40 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Wotso Property share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.91m shares worth AU$3.8m. But insiders sold 10.00k shares worth AU$14k. Overall, Wotso Property insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Wotso Property Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Wotso Property. Insiders spent AU$210k on shares. On the other hand, Non-Executive Director of Blackwall Fund Services Limited Robin Tedder netted AU$14k by selling. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership Of Wotso Property

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 21% of Wotso Property shares, worth about AU$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Wotso Property Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Wotso Property shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Wotso Property.

