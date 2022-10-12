Bullish insiders bet AU$3.1m on Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lark Distilling

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Geoff Bainbridge bought AU$2.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$5.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.14. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Lark Distilling insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lark Distilling insiders own about AU$36m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lark Distilling Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lark Distilling insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Lark Distilling and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lark Distilling you should be aware of.

