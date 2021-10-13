Bullish insiders bet AU$6.1m on Wotso Property (ASX:WOT)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wotso Property

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman of Blackwall Fund Services Limited Joseph Glew was not the only time they bought Wotso Property shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$1.6m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.32 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$1.33. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices. Notably Joseph Glew was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.56m shares worth AU$6.1m. On the other hand they divested 2.50k shares, for AU$3.4k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Wotso Property insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Wotso Property Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Wotso Property insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Chairman of Blackwall Fund Services Limited Joseph Glew paid AU$69k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 23% of Wotso Property shares, worth about AU$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wotso Property Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Wotso Property shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Wotso Property.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

