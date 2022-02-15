Bullish insiders bet AU$770k on Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI)

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Stealth Global Holdings Limited's (ASX:SGI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Stealth Global Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Narelle Edmunds bought AU$239k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.14). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Stealth Global Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.12. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Stealth Global Holdings insiders own about AU$5.6m worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stealth Global Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Stealth Global Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Stealth Global Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

