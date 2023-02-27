Bullish insiders bet AU$820k on BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BlueBet Holdings

The Executive Chairman Michael Sullivan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$759k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.76 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.28. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months BlueBet Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does BlueBet Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BlueBet Holdings insiders own about AU$37m worth of shares (which is 67% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BlueBet Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded BlueBet Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, BlueBet Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BlueBet Holdings. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for BlueBet Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

