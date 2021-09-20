Bullish insiders bet AU$822k on Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT)

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Plenti Group Limited's (ASX:PLT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Plenti Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Susan Forrester for AU$205k worth of shares, at about AU$1.03 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.40), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Plenti Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Plenti Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Plenti Group insiders own about AU$38m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Plenti Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Plenti Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

