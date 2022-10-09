Bullish insiders bet CA$1.2m on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN)

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman & CEO Mitchell Goldhar bought CA$642k worth of shares at a price of CA$25.58 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$25.71. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$1.2m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 8.9% of the company, currently worth about CA$392m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

