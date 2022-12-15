Bullish insiders bet CA$14m on Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Parkit Enterprise

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Steven Scott bought CA$7.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$1.19 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$1.06). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Parkit Enterprise insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Parkit Enterprise Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Parkit Enterprise insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about CA$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Parkit Enterprise Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Parkit Enterprise insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Parkit Enterprise and their transactions don't cause us concern.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

