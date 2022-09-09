Bullish insiders bet CA$965k on Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ)

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director John Tognetti made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$160k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.40 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Mirasol Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$0.51 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Mirasol Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Mirasol Resources over the last quarter. Executive Chair Patrick Evans bought CA$30k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Mirasol Resources insiders own about CA$8.9m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mirasol Resources Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Mirasol Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mirasol Resources. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mirasol Resources.

But note: Mirasol Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here