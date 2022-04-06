Bullish insiders bet NZ$1.5m on Geo Limited (NZSE:GEO)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Geo Limited (NZSE:GEO). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Geo

The insider Aaron Bhatnagar made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$1.5m worth of shares at a price of NZ$0.13 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than NZ$0.12 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Geo insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Geo

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 17% of Geo shares, worth about NZ$3.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Geo Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Geo and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Geo. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Geo you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

