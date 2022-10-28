Bullish insiders bet UK£1.8m on Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Alexander Waislitz bought AU$1.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.31 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Doctor Care Anywhere Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Doctor Care Anywhere Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Doctor Care Anywhere Group insiders own about AU$10m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Doctor Care Anywhere Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Doctor Care Anywhere Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Doctor Care Anywhere Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Doctor Care Anywhere Group (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

