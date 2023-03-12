Bullish insiders bet UK£481k on Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Cornerstone FS

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cornerstone FS

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Robert O'Brien bought UK£429k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.10 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.072. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.80m shares worth UK£481k. But they sold 205.30k shares for UK£17k. In total, Cornerstone FS insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Cornerstone FS is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Cornerstone FS Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Cornerstone FS. In that period insiders spent UK£37k on shares. However, Non-Executive Chairman Gareth Edwards netted UK£17k for sales. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Cornerstone FS

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cornerstone FS insiders own 61% of the company, currently worth about UK£2.5m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Cornerstone FS Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Cornerstone FS insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Cornerstone FS (3 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here