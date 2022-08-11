Bullish insiders bet US$1.5m on Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Catapult Group International

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Catapult Group International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Michelle Guthrie for AU$799k worth of shares, at about AU$1.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.98). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Catapult Group International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$1.62. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Catapult Group International is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Catapult Group International insiders own about AU$46m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Catapult Group International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Catapult Group International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Catapult Group International and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Catapult Group International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Catapult Group International may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

