Bullish insiders bet US$1.5m on CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in CDW Corporation's (NASDAQ:CDW) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CDW

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Christine Leahy bought US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$181 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$191. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the CDW insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months CDW insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of CDW

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that CDW insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$93m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The CDW Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CDW insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think CDW insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that CDW has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

