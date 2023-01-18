Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Park-Ohio Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Edward Crawford bought US$969k worth of shares at a price of US$20.18 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.86. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Park-Ohio Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Park-Ohio Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Park-Ohio Holdings insiders own about US$57m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Park-Ohio Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Park-Ohio Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Park-Ohio Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Park-Ohio Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

